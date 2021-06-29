Capital One Financial Corp Has $373,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.43. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

