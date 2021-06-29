Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

