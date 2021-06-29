Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,195,000 after buying an additional 10,988,555 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,941,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,049,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

