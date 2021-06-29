Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $736,000 in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 70.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 608,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after buying an additional 250,983 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $354,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

