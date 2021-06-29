Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 417,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.20% of Brookline Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAC opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

