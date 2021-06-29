UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,558,432 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,913,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $521,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

