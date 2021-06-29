Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCLEU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.