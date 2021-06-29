Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $69,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 233,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

