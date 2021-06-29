K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.63 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.12.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

