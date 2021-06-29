Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 167.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,100 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Greenrose Acquisition were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Greenrose Acquisition by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 126,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Greenrose Acquisition by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenrose Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

