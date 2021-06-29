Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

NASDAQ:ATSPU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

