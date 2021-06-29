Ycash (YEC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,116.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $27,116.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00343359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00132875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00184373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007426 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,295,175 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

