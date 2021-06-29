VINchain (VIN) One Day Volume Hits $208,585.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 32% against the dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $208,585.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.76 or 0.00685013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039296 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.