Thore Cash Trading 71.3% Higher This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $43,403.77 and approximately $78,445.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 71.3% higher against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00406715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

