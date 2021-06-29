Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.67.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get SEA alerts:

SE opened at $281.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SEA will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.