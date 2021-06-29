599,700 Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 599,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARRWU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,483,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.