642,502 Shares in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 642,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCACU. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

GCACU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

