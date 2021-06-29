Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 669,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.69% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.