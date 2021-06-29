Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.67. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.15 and a 12-month high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

