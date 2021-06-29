Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $401.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $286.61 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

