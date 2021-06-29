Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,443.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,318.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

