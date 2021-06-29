National Pension Service Has $60.26 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 661,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,745 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $60,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

