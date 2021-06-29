PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of PACCAR worth $58,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

