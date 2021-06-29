Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $11.86 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 55,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $197.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

