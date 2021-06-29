Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $11.75 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94,400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of KEYS opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

