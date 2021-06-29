Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,311 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of Life Storage worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.54.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSI opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

