EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.05. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.53 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.