LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-$980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.50.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

