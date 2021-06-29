Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $187.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

