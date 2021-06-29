Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $380.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.57. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

