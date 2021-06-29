Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

