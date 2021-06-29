EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after acquiring an additional 191,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $521.06 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.61 and a 12 month high of $527.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

