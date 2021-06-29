Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $486.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $491.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

