Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,378,000 after buying an additional 53,173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

HLT opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

