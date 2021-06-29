Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,409,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of First Republic Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $186.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $197.38. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.59.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

