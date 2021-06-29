CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.17% of CubeSmart worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,712,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,437,000 after acquiring an additional 504,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

