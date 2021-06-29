Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.92.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is a positive change from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.
About Fuchs Petrolub
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.
Featured Story: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.