Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is a positive change from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

