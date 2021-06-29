Scorum Coins Market Capitalization Achieves $124,737.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $124,737.00 and $4,245.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00136749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00165800 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,923.60 or 1.00101648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

