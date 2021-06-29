Digitalcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $430,974.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,887.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,184.27 or 0.06086503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.25 or 0.01502616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00407615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00144853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.00621202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00446967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00346541 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,518,131 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

