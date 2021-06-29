Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,080.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,881,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $927,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEX opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

