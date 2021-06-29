Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This is an increase from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0067.

DNG opened at C$2.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.53. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$95.99 million and a PE ratio of 20.08.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

