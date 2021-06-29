K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $380.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

