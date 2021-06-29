Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) versus NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 3.67 $21.55 million $0.17 32.53 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 15.02% 8.55% 6.04% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 3 0 2.43 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $9.96, indicating a potential upside of 80.19%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

