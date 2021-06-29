The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 874,758 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of The Southern worth $49,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 33.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

