Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 516 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Aflac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,430 shares of company stock worth $133,327. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

