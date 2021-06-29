HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $248,000 in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

