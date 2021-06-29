K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

