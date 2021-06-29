K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

POOL stock opened at $456.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.71. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $259.31 and a 1 year high of $464.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

