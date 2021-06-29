Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $4.02 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $293.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

