Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 576,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Analog Devices by 62.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after acquiring an additional 520,646 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 74.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $170.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

